College lecturer, three children drown in Cauvery, two bodies recovered

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four people, including three children, drowned in the Cauvery near Musiri on Tuesday afternoon. While fire department personnel have recovered two bodies, a search is on for the bodies of two children.

Saravana Kumar (31), a college lecturer in Coimbatore, who had arrived in Musiri recently with his family to attend a function, went to the Cauvery for a bath with his relatives Parthiban (12), Mithunesh (8) and Rithish (12) on Tuesday. When the group failed to return after a long time, a relative went to the bathing ghat to look for them. He spotted their clothes on the steps of the ghat but was unable to spot them and informed the fire personnel.

After hours of searching, Saravanan's body was recovered a kilometre away from the ghat. A little later, swimmers recovered Parthiban's body. However, even after five hours, the rescue team was unable to find the other two children. As darkness fell, the search was halted for the day.

According to Musiri fire official Muniyandi, all four people had entered the river without realising that the portion of the river was 12ft deep with strong currents. “Despite knowing how to swim, they couldn’t handle the strong currents. The other two bodies will be recovered tomorrow," he said, cautioning people from swimming too far into the river.