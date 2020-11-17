COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,725 new cases, 17 deaths 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,725 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Monday taking the tally to 7,59,916 and toll to 11,495. With 2,384 people being discharged, the number of active cases in the State is now 15,765.

After months, Chennai reported fewer than 500 new cases. While the capital recorded 497 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 118, 79 and 83 cases respectively. The western districts reported 174 cases, of which 100 were reported from Coimbatore. The State tested 63,777 samples and 62,982 people on the day.

Among the deceased, only one did not have comorbid conditions. Meanwhile, Medilabs, a Chengalpattu private lab, has been approved for COVID-19 testing, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who was being treated for COVID in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was discharged on Monday. He had tested positive after going to the hospital in the first week of November with complaints of cough and fatigue and was admitted.

Kancheepuram Collector Mageswari Ravikumar was also discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID.