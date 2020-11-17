STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,725 new cases, 17 deaths 

Medilabs, a Chengalpattu private lab, has been approved for COVID-19 testing, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Published: 17th November 2020 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai People rushing to board the train to thier native place at Egmore railway station in Chennai.

Chennai People rushing to board the train to thier native place at Egmore railway station in Chennai. (Photo| EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,725 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Monday taking the tally to 7,59,916 and toll to 11,495. With 2,384 people being discharged, the number of active cases in the State is now 15,765.

After months, Chennai reported fewer than 500 new cases. While the capital recorded 497 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 118, 79 and 83 cases respectively. The western districts reported 174 cases, of which 100 were reported from Coimbatore. The State tested 63,777 samples and 62,982 people on the day. 

Among the deceased, only one did not have comorbid conditions. Meanwhile, Medilabs, a Chengalpattu private lab, has been approved for COVID-19 testing, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who was being treated for COVID in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was discharged on Monday. He had tested positive after going to the hospital in the first week of November with complaints of cough and fatigue and was admitted. 

Kancheepuram Collector Mageswari Ravikumar was also discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus COVID-19 covid deaths Coronavirus
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp