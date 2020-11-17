STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man injured in Palani shootout dies

The deceased was identified as Subramani (57) of Akkaraipatti village in Palani.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: One of the two men who suffered bullet injuries when an 80-year-old theatre hall owner opened fire at them over a land dispute, succumbed to the injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai in the late hours on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subramani (57) of Akkaraipatti village in Palani. He was a relative of the land owner, one Ilangovan of Akkaraipatti village, on whose property the accused theatre hall owner Natarajan claimed to have rights.

The incident had taken place when Ilangovan, Subramani and one Palanichamy, another relative of Ilangovan, attempted to fence the 12-cent plot at Appar Street in Palani on Monday.

Natarajan whose theatre hall is situated in the same area, came to the spot and a wordy quarrel ensued, following which Natarajan opened fire at them. While Ilangovan rushed to safety, Subramani and Palanichamy were injured.

Subramani was taken to GRH in Madurai for treatment. He suffered severe blood loss and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Udhayakumar reportedly donated blood to him.

Despite several attempts made by the doctors, Subramani succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Natarajan who fled the spot soon after the shootout was later arrested by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Siva.

Sources said that he has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. Palanichamy's health condition is said to be stable.

