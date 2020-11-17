Nirmal Kumar to lead Puducherry unit of BJP

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Karnataka legislator Nirmal Kumar has been appointed in-charge of the BJP’s Puducherry unit, MLA V Saminathan said on Monday. This appointment, made by BJP president JP Nadda, is aimed at giving more attention to the UT, where the saffron party has not won any seats so far, except in 2001.

The BJP would go into the Assembly elections here with the motto: “One party government, both at Centre and the UT,” Saminathan he said, adding that the people here desire a change. Nadda will be holding discussions with the party functionaries here through video conference, next month, added Saminathan.

The BJP is riding on the victory wave from the recent Bihar elections, which has boosted the party’s confidence. The party is also organizing agitations on public issues, as well as omissions and commissions of the Narayanasamy government. Besides, the BJP will carry out a rally in the next week and picket the Education Department, in support of the National Education Policy, he said. Demands of setting up of a separate board of education for the UT will also be pressed, he added.