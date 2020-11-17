STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nirmal Kumar to lead Puducherry unit of BJP

Former Karnataka legislator Nirmal Kumar has been appointed in-charge of the BJP’s Puducherry unit, MLA V Saminathan said on Monday.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Karnataka legislator Nirmal Kumar has been appointed in-charge of the BJP’s Puducherry unit, MLA V Saminathan said on Monday. This appointment, made by BJP president JP Nadda, is aimed at giving more attention to the UT, where the saffron party has not won any seats so far, except in 2001.

The BJP would go into the Assembly elections here with the motto: “One party government, both at Centre and the UT,” Saminathan he said, adding that the people here desire a change. Nadda will be holding discussions with the party functionaries here through video conference, next month, added Saminathan.

The BJP is riding on the victory wave from the recent Bihar elections, which has boosted the party’s confidence. The party is also organizing agitations on public issues, as well as omissions and commissions of the Narayanasamy government. Besides, the BJP will carry out a rally in the next week and picket the Education Department, in support of the National Education Policy, he said. Demands of setting up of a separate board of education for the UT will also be pressed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmal Kumar Puducherry BJP
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp