Selvarathinam ignored murder warning: Police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a television serial actor was murdered, police arrested the accused on Sunday night. Police said that the deceased Selvarathinam ignored warnings by his paramour that her husband was on the way to Chennai to murder him.

Selvarathinam was an actor in a popular TV series. The accused Vijayakumar was from Virudhunagar. Police said that both are Lankan refugees and Selvarathinam developed an affair with Vijayakumar’s wife eight months ago.

“Since she refused to snap her relationship with Selvarathinam and often travelled to Puducherry to spend time with him, Vijayakumar decided to eliminate him and brought a palm tree sickle with him in the bus and returned to Virudhunagar after murdering Selvarathinam,” said a police officer. While Vijayakumar travelled to Chennai, his wife had alerted Selvarathinam but the later ignored it, saying he can fight him.

A special team led by Ashok Nagar police inspector Sundar reached Virudhunagar before the accused and secured him in the bus stand with the help of local police. Selvarathinam was found murdered in the wee hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ambattur Estate police remanded five men in connection with the murder of house painter Balaji on Deepavali night. The accused were identified as Sathishkumar (30), Vijay (30), Anandarajan (26), Dhanraj and another person also named Sathish.