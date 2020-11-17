STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Selvarathinam ignored murder warning: Police

Lover warned him that her husband was on way to Chennai from Virudhunagar to kill him

Published: 17th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

'Thenmozhi BA' actor Selvarathinam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a television serial actor was murdered, police arrested the accused on Sunday night. Police said that the deceased Selvarathinam ignored warnings by his paramour that her husband was on the way to Chennai to murder him.

Selvarathinam was an actor in a popular TV series. The accused Vijayakumar was from Virudhunagar. Police said that both are Lankan refugees and Selvarathinam developed an affair with Vijayakumar’s wife eight months ago.

“Since she refused to snap her relationship with Selvarathinam and often travelled to Puducherry to spend time with him, Vijayakumar decided to eliminate him and brought a palm tree sickle with him in the bus and returned to Virudhunagar after murdering Selvarathinam,” said a police officer. While Vijayakumar travelled to Chennai, his wife had alerted Selvarathinam but the later ignored it, saying he can fight him. 

A special team led by Ashok Nagar police inspector Sundar reached Virudhunagar before the accused and secured him in the bus stand with the help of local police. Selvarathinam was found murdered in the wee hours of Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Ambattur Estate police remanded five men in connection with the murder of house painter Balaji on Deepavali night. The accused were identified as Sathishkumar (30), Vijay (30), Anandarajan (26), Dhanraj and another person also named Sathish. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selvarathinam murder
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp