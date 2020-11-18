AIADMK plans meeting a day prior to Amit Shah’s visit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chennai on November 21 has evoked much expectations among political parties in the State, especially among the cadre of the BJP as the 2021 Assembly elections are just around five and half months away.

BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan told Express, “It will be a politically significant visit. Amit Shah will have two party-level meetings according to the tentative programme. He will interact with the State-level office -bearers in one meeting and, later will chair the core committee meeting as well.”Srinivasan said Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu would be a moral booster to the BJP cadre and functionaries and he would take stock of the progress already made for Assembly elections and chalk out future strategies.

Meanwhile, in another significant development, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have convened the meeting of newly-appointed zonal in-charges of the AIADMK, district secretaries and Ministers on November 20 to discuss strategies for Assembly elections. The meeting has been convened a day ahead of Amit Shah’s visit assuming significance.

The BJP and the AIADMK are in alliance till now and there have been some differences between leaders of both parties ever since the Karuppar Koottam issue cropped up. It intensified owing to the Vel Yatra issue. Shah is likely to discuss these issues also with the BJP cadre.