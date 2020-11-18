STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK plans meeting a day prior to Amit Shah’s visit

BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan told Express, “It will be a politically significant visit.  Amit Shah will have two party-level meetings according to the tentative programme.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chennai on November 21 has evoked much expectations among political parties in the State, especially among the cadre of the BJP as the 2021 Assembly elections are just around five and half months away.

BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan told Express, “It will be a politically significant visit.  Amit Shah will have two party-level meetings according to the tentative programme.  He will interact with the State-level office -bearers in one meeting and, later will chair the core committee meeting as well.”Srinivasan said Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu would be a moral booster to the BJP cadre and functionaries and he would take stock of the progress already made for Assembly elections and chalk out future strategies.

Meanwhile, in another significant development, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have convened the meeting of newly-appointed zonal in-charges of the AIADMK, district secretaries and Ministers on November 20 to discuss strategies for Assembly elections. The meeting has been  convened a day ahead of Amit Shah’s visit assuming significance.  

The BJP and the AIADMK are in alliance till now and there have been some differences between leaders of both parties ever since the Karuppar Koottam issue cropped up. It intensified owing to the Vel Yatra issue.  Shah is likely to discuss these issues also with the BJP cadre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Amit Shah
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp