Amit Shah to lay foundation for Rs 67,378 crore infra projects on Nov 21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a tight schedule during his visit to Chennai on November 21. He is dedicating a new reservoir at Thervoykandigai built at a cost of Rs 380 crore as a drinking water resource for Chennai city and laying the foundation for various infrastructure projects worth a whopping Rs 67,378 crore in Tamil Nadu.

An official release said Shah will be dedicating the Thervoykandigai reservoir to people at a function scheduled at Kalaivanar Arangam in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Other projects for which Shah would be laying foundation are: Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project (Rs 61,843 crore), elevated corridor on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road (Rs 1,620 crore), construction of new barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district (Rs 406 crore), Chennai Trade Centre extension project (Rs 309 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Terminal at Vallur in Tiruvallur district (Rs 900 crore), Lube plant at Amullaivoyal (Rs 1,400 crore) and a new berth at Kamarajar port in Chennai (Rs 900 crore) to boost cargo handling.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Industries Minister MC Sampath will speak on the occasion while MPs, MLAs, Tamil Nadu government’s representative at New Delhi, Thalavai N Sundaram, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Industries Secretary N Muruganandam will be taking part.

The BJP’s State unit is planning to give a rousing reception to Amit Shah at the airport and the Union Minister is likely to chair a meeting of the party office-bearers and senior functionaries to review the arrangements being made for the 2021 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said Amit Shah’s visit would have a big political impact in TN and serve as a warning to anti-nationals in the State.

