Chicken rearing wage hiked

CHENNAI: The broiler chicken companies have agreed to increase the minimum wage for rearing a chicken from Rs 3.5 to Rs 6 per kg on Tuesday.

The decision was revealed to Association of Broiler Chicken Contract Farmers by Broiler Chicken Coordinator in a tri-party meeting held in presence of Animal Husbandry Minister K Radhakrishnan and officials on Tuesday.

As per the demands of poultry farmers, the rearing wage has been increased from Rs 3.5 to Rs 6 per kg. In addition, Rs 1 will be given towards incentive for small farmers who rear less than 2,000 chickens.

The meeting was organised with an objective to support the poultry farmers who have been facing severe financial crisis due to lockdown. The contract farmers have agreed to use only the feed and medicine given by the companies at chicken farms.