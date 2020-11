By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple along with his family members.

He reached Tirumala and on Monday night, and, after a darshan on Tuesday, returned to Chennai.

He is scheduled to visit Salem on Wednesday and is taking part in government review meetings and temple consecration on Thursday. He will be back in Chennai on November 20.