Decision on Class X, XII  board exams by December end: TN Education Minister

By Express News Service

ERODE: The decision on conducting board examinations for students studying class 10 and 12 will be taken by the end of December, said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that a consultative meeting was scheduled for Monday with a Delhi-based IIT-JEE coaching institute on training government school students for the competitive exams. Meanwhile, coaching classes for the chartered accountant foundation course will begin in January and, from this academic year, class 11 students can also enroll for the training.

"A total of 405 students from government schools have got admission to undergraduate medical courses -- 313 seats for MBBS and 92 seats for BDS -- under the 7.5 per cent reservation quota," he mentioned.

Jal Jeevan Mission

The Minister laid the foundation for providing a water supply connection to 9,816 houses located in 87 villages in Gobichettipalyam at the cost of Rs 13.07 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "Efforts are being taken to provide all basic facilities to people residing in hilly areas," he said.