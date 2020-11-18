Dynasty politics better than divisive politics: DMK hits back at BJP

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a rather unusual move, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has responded with sharp criticism to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jabs at Rahul Gandhi over dynasty politics. 

Published: 18th November 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

In an editorial written in its party mouthpiece Murasoli, the Dravidian major came to the defence of its long-time ally, the Congress, and its scion Rahul Gandhi. This comes even as analysts are predicting that the Grand Old Party may lose its bargaining power for seats in Tamil Nadu following the poll debacle in Bihar.

While DMK often criticises the saffron party for “mixing religion with politics” apart from other things, it has rarely responded to barbs on dynasty politics made against itself and its ally Congress. “Usually only losers criticise the winners. Here, unable to properly respond to allegations of the RJD chief Tejashwi (on poll irregularities) against the BJP-led NDA, Modi is criticising Rahul Gandhi,” the piece published on November 14 said.  

Referring to Modi’s remarks that the Congress being run by a family is dangerous to democracy, the editorial asked if Modi had the moral standing to ask such a question before going on to list some of the ‘dynasts’ in the BJP. 

Sitting MPs such Pankaj Singh, son of union minister Rajnath Singh, Dushyant Singh, son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Abhishek Singh, son of former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, Ragavendra, son of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Piyush Goel, son of former union minister Ved Prakas Goel and Varun Gandhi, son of former union minister Maneka Gandhi are among those named in the piece.  

Not dynastic politics but the (BJP’s) divisive politics — in the name of religion, caste, region and party — is a danger for democracy, the editorial asserted. The article charged that Modi had raised the issue of dynasty only because he was unable to respond to Tejashwi who had campaigned on a platform of social justice. Defending dynastic politics, the piece argued that it is undemocratic to prevent one from entering politics simply because he comes from a political family.

