Kamal Haasan has no idea of govt measures: Sellur Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Retaliating to Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder Kamal Haasan’s corruption charges against the ruling AIADMK government, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said the actor only reads scripts given to him,but the AIADMK government has made real-time changes in the aftermath of 2015 Chennai floods.

Kamal, on his official Twitter handle on Monday, had criticised the government for rainwater leaking through the roof of state-run buses. “Is it rainwater or corruption that is leaking? Are the umbrellas used by commuters inside the buses black flags against the ruling party,” the actor-turned politician had tweeted.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Raju said Kamal Haasan is neither aware of the government’s measures nor the issues pertaining to climate change.

“Be it rainfall in winter or heat in summer, the intensity has increased a lot of due to climate change. The State has ensured safety measures and cleared encroachments on waterbodies in Chennai after the 2015 floods. Further, groundwater has increased with the implementation of Kudimaramathu scheme across the State,” Raju said.

On the BJP using pictures of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, Raju said, “MGR is a national leader and the seeds of developmental infrastructure, particularly in education, were sowed by him. Tamil Nadu now tops in higher education admissions and this is because of his initiatives” In response to DMK president MK Stalin’s demand to announce Rs 1 crore for families of two firemen who lost their lives in Madurai, Raju said the compensation has been announced as per government orders.