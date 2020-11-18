STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan has no idea of govt measures: Sellur Raju

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Raju said Kamal Haasan is neither aware of the government’s measures nor the issues pertaining to climate change. 

Published: 18th November 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan

Kollywood actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Retaliating to Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder Kamal Haasan’s corruption charges against the ruling AIADMK government, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said the actor only reads scripts given to him,but the AIADMK government has made real-time changes in the aftermath of 2015 Chennai floods.

Kamal, on his official Twitter handle on Monday, had criticised the government for rainwater leaking through the roof of state-run buses. “Is it rainwater or corruption that is leaking? Are the umbrellas used by commuters inside the buses black flags against the ruling party,” the actor-turned politician had tweeted. 
Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Raju said Kamal Haasan is neither aware of the government’s measures nor the issues pertaining to climate change. 

“Be it rainfall in winter or heat in summer, the intensity has increased a lot of due to climate change. The State has ensured safety measures and cleared encroachments on waterbodies in Chennai after the 2015 floods. Further, groundwater has increased with the implementation of Kudimaramathu scheme across the State,” Raju said.

On the BJP using pictures of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, Raju said, “MGR is a national leader and the seeds of developmental infrastructure, particularly in education, were sowed by him. Tamil Nadu now tops in higher education admissions and this is because of his initiatives”  In response to DMK president MK Stalin’s demand to announce Rs 1 crore for families of two firemen who lost their lives in Madurai, Raju said the compensation has been announced as per government orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan AIADMK Sellur K Raju
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp