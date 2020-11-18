STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Law Minister denounces MK Stalin’s charge

Stating that Stalin had no locus standi to level such charges, Shanmugam asked if the DMK chief had the guts to demand the resignation of DMK leaders Durai Murugan and K Ponmudi.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday rubbished allegation made by DMK president MK Stalin about a quarry contract given to the son of Vanur MLA Chakrapani, and said the Leader of Opposition should read the law books before levelling any charges. 

Talking to reporters, the minister said, “If a public servant gains any profit by misusing his official capacity, it will be an offence under the law. But no law prevents the relatives and legal heirs of a public servant from participating in government auctions.

Stating that Stalin had no locus standi to level such charges, Shanmugam asked if the DMK chief had the guts to demand the resignation of DMK leaders Durai Murugan and K Ponmudi. “Durai Murugan’s son Kathir Anand’s wife took two quarries on lease in Arumbakkam village in Vellore recently. Similarly, Ponmudi’s son Gowtham Sigamani was allotted a lease in a village near Vanur during 2006-2011,” he claimed. In a reply to Shanmugam, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “Quarries which come under Minister’s portfolios are State property.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp