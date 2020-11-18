STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice issued to demolish buildings at Puducherry cricket stadium

The MLA and the protesters squatted on the road at Pathukannu junction, affecting traffic for more than two hours.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) on Tuesday sent a notice of demolition to Siechem Technologis, a cricket stadium at Thuthipet revenue village, and also to demolish all "unauthorized" constructions on the site within a month from the date of receipt of the notice. An inspection team of the government had found five playgrounds and four buildings constructed and four more buildings under construction at Thuthipet.

In the event of project proponent not demolishing the unauthorised buildings within a month, PPA would take up the demolition and the cost would have to be borne by the project proponent, the authority has said.

The PPA  on Tuesday also ordered sealing of buildings constructed before November 20 and sent a letter to the Electricity Department to disconnect the power supply and another letter to PWD to disconnect the water supply. Disciplinary action has been ordered against draughtsmen Venkatachalam for not taking action on the application since 2018.
   
MLA blocks traffic

Congress MLA E Theeppainthan of Ossudu constituency led an agitation against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi alleging that she is trying to ban activity on the Thuthipet cricket ground.

They alleged that Bedi was depriving employment to over 100 persons working in the cricket ground and spoiling the chance of Puducherry youth to play national and international tournaments. Currently, T20 matches have been scheduled on the ground, the protesters said.

Bedi had said that the stadium was found to have been be constructed encroaching upon government poramboke land and directed the Collector to ban all activities on the cricket ground. The road roko was withdrawn following police intervention.
 

