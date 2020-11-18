STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serosurvey: 20.5% Salem residents immune

A recent serosurvey conducted by health officials reveals that 20.5 per cent of Salem's population was exposed to Covid-19 and has also developed antibodies to the virus.

By Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, the officials said, "Using Chemi luminescence immune assay (CLIA) device, a team of officials, including a lab technician, health inspector and a health nurse, tested persons aged above 18 years and collected samples from 31 clusters across the district. Later, a total of 191 people were found to have developed antibodies to the virus while 739 lacked the same."

They also pointed out that the number of daily Covid-19 cases have decreased in the district.

Impact of festival

Meanwhile, Coimbatore health officials said that they would be able to ascertain the extent of virus spread during Deepavali in the district only after an incubation period of 14 days.

Sources said that despite showing symptoms of Covid-19, several residents reportedly failed to get themselves tested during the festive holidays as they were worried about being isolated at health care facilities.

Abreast of the situation, Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said that they would intensify the drive to encourage residents, especially the primary contacts to undergo the Covid-19 test. "We need to wait for a period of 14 days to estimate the infection rate in the district after the festival season," he said.

It may be noted that the district's Covid-19 positivity rate came down to 3.5 per cent from 5.3 per cent during the last week of October. For the past few days, it has been reporting less than 200 fresh Covid-19 cases. As many as 4,800 samples are being collected and tested daily, sources added.

