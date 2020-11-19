STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bedi is to blame if no quota for govt school students in medical education this year: Puducherry CM

Briefing newsmen after meeting central ministers and officials in New Delhi, Narayanasamy said Bedi had forwarded the government’s reservation proposal to the MHA without any justification

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi will have to shoulder the blame if the 10 percent reservation for government school students in medical education is delayed, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday faulted her for 'unnecessarily' sending several government files on welfare and development proposals to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) without granting approval  thereby causing impediments in the functioning of the government.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday after meeting central ministers and officials in New Delhi, Narayanasamy said that Bedi had forwarded the government’s reservation proposal to the MHA without any justification though members of all political parties had unanimously supported the proposal and neighbouring Tamil Nadu had implemented such a quota. He had impressed upon the Union Home Minister over phone as well as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in person on the need for the quota and they said that it would be considered.

He said that counselling has already begun in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have to start soon, adding that time is running out. If the Lt Governor had granted approval, the notification in this regard could have been issued by now. Earnest efforts are being taken to implement 50 percent reservation seats in private medical colleges, for which a draft bill has already been sent to the Centre for approval.

Stating that most government initiatives are facing similar stumbling blocks put up by the Lt Governor, Narayanasamy said that so far Bedi has sent 40 files to the Centre without granting approval and the proposals could not be implemented. He said that though efforts have been made to attract industrial investments in Puducherry, again it is not materializing as 'some forces' are blocking it.

Charging the Lt Governor with 'autocratic' functioning by running a parallel government, interfering in day to day administration, misuse of power, blocking schemes and financial allocations, he said the Prime Minister is for cooperative federalism, but this was not happening in Puducherry.

The CM said he had represented to the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister on her style of functioning, but no action has been taken. All government functioning has to be as per the rules, he said, adding that the Lt Governor not bothering about rules of administration is not good for democracy. “We are answerable to the people who have elected us," he said, adding that Bedi never comes out of Raj Nivas to meet people.

Referring to the government's plan to permit private universities, he said that even the government of India is encouraging it, adding that private universities have been established in several states. He said that efforts are being made to enact a legislation for provision of 50 percent seats in private medical engineering under the government pool for which a draft legislation has been sent to the central government for approval.

