BJP’s Vel Yatra continues across TN; Kushboo joins despite minor accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE: Actor-turned politician Kushboo Sundar, who was on her way to Cuddalore to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vel Yatra, met with an accident near Madurantakam on Wednesday. A tanker lorry brushed the side of her vehicle near Ayyanar Koil on the Chennai - Tiruchy Highroad.

However, Kushboo, who sat in the front, her niece, and their driver escaped unhurt. The Madurantakam police detained the truck driver for inquiry and Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan visited the spot. Soon after the incident, BJP functionaries gathered at the spot and the actor left for Cuddalore in another car.

In a tweet at 9.55am, Kushboo said, “Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur.. a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in VelYaatrai. Police are investigating the case.

LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen” Minutes later, in another tweet, she said, “Request the press to understand that a container rammed my vehicle and not the other way around. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into our vehicle.

Police are investigating and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.” Later, Kushboo, along with the BJP’s State unit president L Murugan and vice-president Annamalai was arrested along with 700 party cadre in Cuddalore for taking out the yatra without police permission.

With rumours of Murugan planning to garland Ambedkar’s statue in Cuddalore and VCK cadre opposing it, police personnel were deployed near the statue to avert any untoward incident. As many as 1,200 police personnel led by 12 superintendents of police were deployed in Cuddalore.