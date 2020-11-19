STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP’s Vel Yatra continues across TN; Kushboo joins despite minor accident

A tanker lorry  brushed the side of her vehicle near Ayyanar Koil on the Chennai - Tiruchy Highroad. 

Published: 19th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Kushboo, along with other BJP State unit leaders, seen on the dais at the Vel Yatra in Cuddalore on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE: Actor-turned politician Kushboo Sundar, who was on her way to Cuddalore to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vel Yatra, met with an accident near Madurantakam on Wednesday. A tanker lorry  brushed the side of her vehicle near Ayyanar Koil on the Chennai - Tiruchy Highroad. 

However, Kushboo, who sat in the front, her niece, and their driver escaped unhurt. The Madurantakam police detained the truck driver for inquiry and Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan visited the spot. Soon after the incident, BJP functionaries gathered at the spot and the actor left for Cuddalore in another car.

In a tweet at 9.55am, Kushboo said, “Met with an accident near Melmaruvathur.. a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in VelYaatrai. Police are investigating the case.

LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen” Minutes later, in another tweet, she said, “Request the press to understand that a container rammed my vehicle and not the other way around. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into our vehicle.

Police are investigating and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.” Later, Kushboo,  along with the BJP’s State unit president L Murugan and vice-president Annamalai was arrested along with 700 party cadre in Cuddalore for taking out the yatra without police permission.

With rumours of Murugan planning to garland Ambedkar’s statue in Cuddalore and VCK cadre opposing it, police personnel were deployed near the statue to avert any untoward incident. As many as 1,200 police personnel led by 12 superintendents of police were deployed in Cuddalore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kushboo Vel yatra BJP Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp