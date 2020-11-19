STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami, leaders hail VOC on his death anniversary

Palaniswami said, “Chidambaranar was a hero, who fought the imperialism of the British and established India’s first indigenous shipping company

Published: 19th November 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various parties paid respects to freedom fighter VO Chidambaram on his 84th death anniversary on Wednesday.

In his message, Palaniswami said, “Chidambaranar was a hero, who fought the imperialism of the British and established India’s first indigenous shipping company. I pay homage to his patriotism on this day.”

DMK president MK Stalin said in a message, “His courage to run the indigenous shipping company against the British is the driving force behind every aspiring Tamil entrepreneur in today’s corporate age.”  
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also hailed the freedom fighter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VO Chidambaram Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp