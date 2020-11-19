CM Palaniswami, leaders hail VOC on his death anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various parties paid respects to freedom fighter VO Chidambaram on his 84th death anniversary on Wednesday.

In his message, Palaniswami said, “Chidambaranar was a hero, who fought the imperialism of the British and established India’s first indigenous shipping company. I pay homage to his patriotism on this day.”

DMK president MK Stalin said in a message, “His courage to run the indigenous shipping company against the British is the driving force behind every aspiring Tamil entrepreneur in today’s corporate age.”

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also hailed the freedom fighter.