Coimbatore goldsmith’s daughter to glitter as a doctor

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Coimbatore-native, J Dharani secured an MBBS seat in Stanley Medical College in Chennai in the first phase of Medical Counselling 2020-21 that began with allotment for government school students under 7.5 per cent quota.

Daughter of a goldsmith, the 20-year-old scored 461 out of 720 marks in NEET 2020, her fourth attempt.

Dharani finished schooling at Coimbatore Corporation Higher Secondary School in RS Puram (West) in 2017 and invested her time since then for clearing the competitive exam. Thanking the State government for bringing in the reservation, Dharani said, “The reservation helped me immensely.”