DMK alienated Tamil Nadu by not allowing Hindi learning: BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan

Published: 19th November 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Vanathi Srinivasan

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK alienated Tamil Nadu by not allowing learning of Hindi, BJP's national women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan alleged on Thursday and said legendary Tamil women would be popularised in north India by her party.

After assuming office as the president of the Saffron party's Mahila Morcha in Delhi, she said in a tweet that her's is the "only party where an ordinary karyakarta (worker) from a humble background can reach the top most political office out of sheer merit.

" Vanathi Srinivasan, who was with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1980's later joined the BJP and had held various positions in the state unit of the party including that of vice-president and general secretary.

In a series of posts on her Twitter handle, in Tamil and English, she alleged it was the DMK which did not allow learning of Hindi in Tamil Nadu and thus alienated the state from the national mainstream.

Vowing to would take the "pride of Tamil Nadu's valorous women" to north India in Hindi language, she posted her photograph with her colleagues displaying leaflets that portrayed personalities like Avvaiyar besides Goddess Andal.

BJP national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in charge, C T Ravi in a tweet lauded Vanathi as a humble and dedicated party worker and wished her success.

"May Lord Murugan guide Her in this challenging role and responsibility."

