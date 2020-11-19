STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna takes overdose of sleeping pills, admitted to hospital

The DMK MLA was taken to the Shipa Hospital, Tirunelveli, for treatment after she did not wake up in the morning on time. Sources said she attempted suicide over intra-party issues.

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna with DMK president MK Stalin and other party leaders (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alangulam MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna reportedly attempted suicide by taking an overdose of sleeping pills here on Thursday.

The DMK MLA was taken to the Shipa Hospital, Tirunelveli, for treatment after she did not wake up in the morning on time. Sources said she attempted suicide over intra-party issues.

“In the booth committee meeting held in Kadayam on Wednesday evening, the MLA was allegedly abused by supporters of Kadayam union secretary Kumar who claimed Poongothai was not respecting office bearers of the district unit," said a party source.

Following an altercation, Poongothai walked out in the middle of the meeting after some functionaries raised their voices against her.

However, she was later called inside the hall. Supporters of the Kadayam union secretary further tried to prevent her from delivering a speech on the stage and switched off the mike during her speech, said party sources.

Following this, on Thursday morning, family members found the MLA in an unconscious state and rushed her to the hospital.

However, no police complaint was lodged in this regard.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

