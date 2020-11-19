Front-line worker in Madurai sustains burns after concentrated disinfectant splashes on face

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 45-year-old contract worker, attached with the Madurai Municipal Corporation, sustained burn injuries after concentrated disinfectant splashed on his face, as he attempted to open the spray container. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Sources said that Marimuthu (45), who was hired on a contract basis in April for the front-line duty, was on Monday assigned fumigation duty in Narimedu - Ward 41 of the corporation.

Sources from the civic body's health wing said that the disinfectant splashed on his face and parts of his upper body, when he opened the container, carrying five litres of the disinfectant. Terming it a "minor injury," GRH Dean J Sangumuni said that the doctors ensured that there was no problem with his vision.

Marimuthu, however, alleged that the accident occurred as the civic body had failed to provide him with safety gear. The incident also triggered questions on the quality of disinfectant containers procured.

City Health Officer P Kumaragurubaran told The New Indian Express that the civic body had provided the workers with safety gear and even possessed proof of workers, including Marimuthu, receiving the equipment. He claimed the accident had nothing to do with the quality of the procured apparatus.