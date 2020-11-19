Seat share not important, ousting AIADMK govt priority: Karti Chidambaram 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Congress’ seat-sharing arrangements with the DMK is not about numbers so much as about replacing the existing government, Sivaganga Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Thursday.

Speaking on the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with reporters at the Tiruchy airport, he said, "Everyone is obsessed with the number of seats the Congress is going to demand and receive. However, more than the numbers, we are focused on replacing the existing government."

The Sivaganga MP said the Congress has conducted surveys in Tamil Nadu and the party would negotiate its seat-sharing arrangement with the DMK based on its findings. He denied rumours of the seat-sharing arrangement having already been confirmed.

Commenting on the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions, he said, "I welcome it wholeheartedly. It would help government school students. Both before and after NEET, government school students have been disadvantaged and only those who got special coaching made it." He added that it was the victory of all parties who voiced support for the reservation.

