Tamil Nadu is the only state opposing NEET: EPS

He said that among the 8,41,251 candidates who wrote class 12 examination, 3,44,485 (41 per cent) were government school students.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami receiving a plea seeking job from a person with disability at Komarapalayam, while proceeding to Salem from Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country that is opposing NEET. “Congress introduced NEET when the DMK was their ally.

AIADMK’s stand is that there should not be NEET exam in TN. It is to help the government school students that 7.5 per cent reservation in medical and dental admissions has been introduced. As many as 313 students are expected to benefit from this,” he added.

He said that among the 8,41,251 candidates who wrote class 12 examination, 3,44,485 (41 per cent) were government school students. “However, last year, only six students were able to join medical courses. I know the sufferings of government school students as I also studied in a government school in a village,” he pointed out. On whether a public examination will be conducted for students of classes 10,11 and 12, the Chief Minister said that he was not in a position to comment on the issue right now. 

On the New Education Policy, Palaniswami said that a committee has been analysing it. He refused to comment about a case challenging the State government’s decision to cancel the arrear exams of college students. Speaking about the steps taken during North East monsoon, the Chief Minister said that a control room has been established in every district and it will function round the clock.

“Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the public.  We have amended a law to punish those who operate online gambling games. However the Central government should approve it and implement a ban,” he added.

Palaniswami on a two-day visit to Salem
Salem: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reached Salem on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, he will be taking part in the consecration ceremony of Sri Sendraya Perumal Thirukovil at Periyasoragai. Later in the day, he is likely to inaugurate completed projects in Salem and distribute welfare assistance at a government function scheduled at Government Polytechnic College in Vanavasi. The Chief Minister is expected to return to Chennai by road on Friday morning. ENS

