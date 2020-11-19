This time, it’s DMK that is raking up temple issue

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: At a time when the BJP has taken up a State-wide rally to “showcase the anti-Hindu politics” of the DMK, a legislator of the Dravidian major bowled a googly at the saffron party by taking up a temple issue — at her level.

The impact was such that both the national parties, the BJP and the Congress, were left with no options but to extend support to her cause. After a bitterly fought Bihar polls, this was a rare show of solidarity all the way down in Thoothukudi.

DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan started the protest against demolition of a Vinayakar temple for a drainage project. Soon, cadres of the BJP and the Congress joined in. Left with no other options, the municipal corporation agreed to stop the demolition, as the protestors appealed for the project to be implemented around the temple. Mission accomplished, the MLA left.