7.5% NEET quota: It’s the show of kids from humble backgrounds 

He was able to achieve this feat through his hard work, government coaching and through the coaching given by NIT Tiruchy’s student club IGNITTE.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:49 AM

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Wednesday was a day of immense joy and pride for government school students from Tamil Nadu who bagged MBBS seats through the 7.5% reservation provided by the State. Among them were 14 students from Tiruchy and 11 from Pudukkottai.

Hari Krishnan of Poovalur near Lalgudi is the topper from Tiruchy, with a score of 423 in NEET. Son of a grocery store employee, Hari’s joy knew no bounds when he secured admission to the Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He was able to achieve this feat through his hard work, government coaching and through the coaching given by NIT Tiruchy’s student club IGNITTE.

Hari says that it was in Class 11 that his biology teacher told him that he should do medicine. After that, there was no looking back. Hari studied for 12 hours daily from March to September, when the exam was held. He scored 88 per cent in JEE but was focused on scoring well in NEET. 

“My teachers motivated me a lot, especially my biology teacher. He was the one who told me that I should pursue medicine. Thanks to the government and NIT coaching, I was able to clear my doubts. NIT coaching was very useful for Physics and Chemistry. I am extremely happy,” said Hari.

IGNITTE members too are delighted. “Physics and chemistry syllabus is almost the same for NEET and JEE. He was given biology coaching exclusively by Rohit, who scored 599 in NEET-2018. The tireless efforts of mentors and students have paid off.

We hope this will serve as an inspiration for others,” said Sanjeev V, founder of IGNITTE.” Hari said working hard with confidence was the key. “I studied thinking that I can get a seat. I would advise others to do the same. Many people don’t even try. Put the effort you can and you will surely succeed,” said Hari.
The first doctor Kavivarman D will be the first doctor from his village of Chidambaraviduthi in Pudukkottai. Son of a painter, Kavivarman endured many hardships to secure this seat in the first attempt. Due to the lockdown, his father didn’t have a job. Income was scarce and even to attend government coaching online, he didn’t have a phone.

It was a relative who came to this aspiring doctor’s rescue. “I was totally dependent on government coaching as I couldn’t afford private institutes. I didn’t have a cellphone to attend online classes. My relative gave me his phone. It was only last month that my father was able to buy a phone. I have dreamt of being a doctor for as long as I can remember,” said Kavivarman.

His parents are beaming with pride. Kavivarman secured 263 in NEET and was able to get admission to Kanyakumari Medical College. “We went through lot of problems during the lockdown. My father didn’t have a job. He would get a job maybe once in 10-15 days.  We must not let these problems bog us downand study hard,” said Kavivarman. 

