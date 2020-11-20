STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bar council files criminal petition against CS Karnan

Hearing the plea, Justice T Ravindran  referred it to a division bench that is dealing with the case moved by the Council on the issue.

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu on Thursday moved a criminal petition in the Madras High Court seeking action against former High Court Judge CS Karnan for derogatory posts on social media against women and the judiciary.

Hearing the plea, Justice T Ravindran  referred it to a division bench that is dealing with the case moved by the Council on the issue. Senior advocate, S Prabhakaran, appearing for the Council, submitted that despite directions for the removal of offensive videos, Karnan continued uploading new ones. “No action has been initiated by the State against him,” Prabhakaran added.

‘Despite court orders, former judge uploaded six fresh posts’

Despite the directions of the court, six posts have been freshly posted, he contended. The Council had earlier moved a plea in the court seeking the removal of derogatory videos posted by Karnan. During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Public Prosecutor M Prabhavati submitted that an FIR has already been registered based a complaint made by advocate Devika and sought time to file a detailed report.

However, the counsel refused to accept the contentions made by Prabhavati. "The judges are being insulted every day in the videos being uploaded. However, no action is being initiated," said Prabhakaran. Justice T Ravindran, taking note of the submissions made by both counsel, observed that he will refer the matter to the Division Bench since it is already dealing with the subject. On November 10, the Madras High Court told the social media websites that derogatory remarks by the former be blocked.

