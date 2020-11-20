Poor patronage pushes out two Shatabdi specials

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fear of Covid-19 has gripped the minds of all, and that is no news. Masks, sanitizers, and a non-AC approach seems to be the new normal in the post-Covid world. The impact is seen on railways as well as there have been not too many takers for the premier AC specials introduced post the lockdown, even as the railways have come out with a clarification that the air conditioned coaches pose no threat of virus transmission.

Two Shatabdi specials operated in the Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Bengaluru routes have been cancelled after its occupancy levels remained fewer than 20 per cent during weekdays. These day time trains operated six days a week, except on Tuesdays. The other two AC trains operated in the State — Chennai-Madurai Tejas special and Chennai-Bengaluru double decker special — too are running with a limited patronage.

The Chennai-Bengaluru Shatabdi was one of the most sought after trains in the route. Prior to the lockdown, the train operated with over 90 per cent occupancy, particularly during the weekends and festival seasons. It was reintroduced in October and is scheduled to be cancelled effective from November 21. The last service will be on Friday, said a statement from the railways. Similarly, the Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi too will stop services from December 2, with it running on the tracks for the last time on November 30.

While the fear of Covid spread looms large on one side, the low occupancy can also be attributed to higher ticket fare, post the lockdown. On November 7, a ticket fare discount scheme was launched in order to increase the patronage of premier trains. Passengers were offered 20 per cent discount on the base fare, if 60 per cent of the seats were filled at the time of their booking. Similarly, if 70 to 80 per cent seats were filled, the discount would be 10 per cent.

While introducing the AC specials, the railways had taken several precautionary measures too to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The minimum temperature in AC coaches were raised to 25 degrees as against 23. The Roof Mounted AC Package Unit (RMPU) system too was upgraded to replace the air more than 12 times per hour, as compared to five times, prior to lockdown.

K Baskar, former member of Divisional Rail User's Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai division, said, "Except a few, a majority of passengers wanted to use non-AC coaches as a precautionary measure to prevent the infection. But the railways are forcing premier AC trains on passengers." However, railway officials say the availability of two intercity specials in the Chennai-Coimbatore route was the reason why many passengers did not opt for Shatabdi.

