STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poor patronage pushes out two Shatabdi specials

Apart from fear of Covid, low occupancy also due to higher fare

Published: 20th November 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Shatabdi Express

Shatabdi Express (Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fear of Covid-19 has gripped the minds of all, and that is no news. Masks, sanitizers, and a non-AC approach seems to be the new normal in the post-Covid world. The impact is seen on railways as well as there have been not too many takers for the premier AC specials introduced post the lockdown, even as the railways have come out with a clarification that the air conditioned coaches pose no threat of virus transmission.

Two Shatabdi specials operated in the Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Bengaluru routes have been cancelled after its occupancy levels remained fewer than 20 per cent during weekdays. These day time trains operated six days a week, except on Tuesdays. The other two AC trains operated in the State — Chennai-Madurai Tejas special and Chennai-Bengaluru double decker special — too are running with a limited patronage.

The Chennai-Bengaluru Shatabdi was one of the most sought after trains in the route. Prior to the lockdown, the train operated with over 90 per cent occupancy, particularly during the weekends and festival seasons. It was reintroduced in October and is scheduled to be cancelled effective from November 21. The last service will be on Friday, said a statement from the railways. Similarly, the Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi too will stop services from December 2, with it running on the tracks for the last time on November 30.

While the fear of Covid spread looms large on one side, the low occupancy can also be attributed to higher ticket fare, post the lockdown. On November 7, a ticket fare discount scheme was launched in order to increase the patronage of premier trains. Passengers were offered 20 per cent discount on the base fare, if 60 per cent of the seats were filled at the time of their booking. Similarly, if 70 to 80 per cent seats were filled, the discount would be 10 per cent.

While introducing the AC specials, the railways had taken several precautionary measures too to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The minimum temperature in AC coaches were raised to 25 degrees as against 23. The Roof Mounted AC Package Unit (RMPU) system too was upgraded to replace the air more than 12 times per hour, as compared to five times, prior to lockdown.

K Baskar, former member of Divisional Rail User's Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai division, said, "Except a few, a majority of passengers wanted to use non-AC coaches as a precautionary measure to prevent the infection. But the railways are forcing premier AC trains on passengers." However, railway officials say the availability of two intercity specials in the Chennai-Coimbatore route was the reason why many passengers did not opt for Shatabdi. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shatabdi Express COVID 19
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp