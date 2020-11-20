STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN nets Rs 1 lakh crore from stamp duty, registration charges in 28 years

 Revenue is less than what AP, Maharashtra realised; All charges, including those on mortgages, may be waived off for affordable housing segment, says report

Published: 20th November 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has earned  Rs 1 lakh crore as revenue from stamp duty and registration charges between 1990 and 2018, according to a report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The report, ‘A Revenue Neutral Approach to Lower Stamp Duty and Registration Charges for Affordable Housing’ states that the contribution of stamp duty and registration charges to State tax revenue between 1990 and 2018 is 14 per cent, which is lower than Andhra Pradesh (16 per cent) and Maharashtra (15 per cent).

Interestingly, the report, which was submitted by the National Housing Bank and Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, to the Ministry suggests that all stamp duty and registrations charges (including those on mortgages) may be waived for affordable housing segment.

Thus, any securitized pool consisting of only affordable housing loans may also be exempted from stamp duty and registration charges, it said. It is learnt that the key component of residential prices remains the taxes that States levy as stamp duty and registration charges at the time of a  transaction. These charges are paid by the buyers of land or built property and can range from 5 to 13 per cent of the transaction value. 

Currently, there is no uniformity in taxes. In Tamil Nadu, the stamp duty (7 per cent) and registration fee (4 pc) totals to 11 per cent. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that the total waiver of stamp duty and registration charges for affordable homes would be a welcome move. “This will help buyers who are in two mind to take positive decision; this will be a big incentive for customers,” he said.

Interestingly, CREDAI has been urging the State to reduce stamp duty and registration charges during the pandemic. “From 11 per cent (both stamp duty and registration charges), we have requested for reduction to five per cent stamp duty and one per cent registration charge permanently. As a short-term measure due to the pandemic, we have asked reduction to 4 per cent stamp duty and one per cent registration charge till March 31, 2021 temporarily,” said Sridharan.

“Our major request was also not to reduce guideline value, instead consider reducing stamp duty,” he added. Former chairman of the Builders Association of India, L Venkatesan, said the government should look at having a uniform stamp duty and registration charge. It be be six per cent rather than the States charging differently.

Any waiver in stamp duty or registration charge could have an impact on the the State exchequer. 
According to the report, loss of revenue from such waiver may be compensated by the additional taxes that the State governments would generate out of the additional construction activities owing to the Housing for All impetus.

Alternatively, if the stamp duty and registration charges are capped and standardized nationwide, this will enable all type of mortgages to be securitized without distinguishing between affordable housing loans vis-à-vis others and will encourage more securitization Special Purpose Vehicles to be set up in all the States, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu stamp duty
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp