TN nets Rs 1 lakh crore from stamp duty, registration charges in 28 years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has earned Rs 1 lakh crore as revenue from stamp duty and registration charges between 1990 and 2018, according to a report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The report, ‘A Revenue Neutral Approach to Lower Stamp Duty and Registration Charges for Affordable Housing’ states that the contribution of stamp duty and registration charges to State tax revenue between 1990 and 2018 is 14 per cent, which is lower than Andhra Pradesh (16 per cent) and Maharashtra (15 per cent).

Interestingly, the report, which was submitted by the National Housing Bank and Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, to the Ministry suggests that all stamp duty and registrations charges (including those on mortgages) may be waived for affordable housing segment.

Thus, any securitized pool consisting of only affordable housing loans may also be exempted from stamp duty and registration charges, it said. It is learnt that the key component of residential prices remains the taxes that States levy as stamp duty and registration charges at the time of a transaction. These charges are paid by the buyers of land or built property and can range from 5 to 13 per cent of the transaction value.

Currently, there is no uniformity in taxes. In Tamil Nadu, the stamp duty (7 per cent) and registration fee (4 pc) totals to 11 per cent. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that the total waiver of stamp duty and registration charges for affordable homes would be a welcome move. “This will help buyers who are in two mind to take positive decision; this will be a big incentive for customers,” he said.

Interestingly, CREDAI has been urging the State to reduce stamp duty and registration charges during the pandemic. “From 11 per cent (both stamp duty and registration charges), we have requested for reduction to five per cent stamp duty and one per cent registration charge permanently. As a short-term measure due to the pandemic, we have asked reduction to 4 per cent stamp duty and one per cent registration charge till March 31, 2021 temporarily,” said Sridharan.

“Our major request was also not to reduce guideline value, instead consider reducing stamp duty,” he added. Former chairman of the Builders Association of India, L Venkatesan, said the government should look at having a uniform stamp duty and registration charge. It be be six per cent rather than the States charging differently.

Any waiver in stamp duty or registration charge could have an impact on the the State exchequer.

According to the report, loss of revenue from such waiver may be compensated by the additional taxes that the State governments would generate out of the additional construction activities owing to the Housing for All impetus.

Alternatively, if the stamp duty and registration charges are capped and standardized nationwide, this will enable all type of mortgages to be securitized without distinguishing between affordable housing loans vis-à-vis others and will encourage more securitization Special Purpose Vehicles to be set up in all the States, the report said.