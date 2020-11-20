STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested for launching 100-day campaign tour, released an hour later

Addressing the public, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The DMK will surely score a big win when I witness the huge welcome. Our leader MK Stalin will surely take the oath as the Chief Minister."

Published: 20th November 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing a rally at Thirukkuvalai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The DMK's Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested for launching a 100-day campaign tour in alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines at his ancestral village of Thirukkuvalai on Friday. He was released later. Udhayanidhi subsequently continued his campaign in various parts of the district.

Addressing the public as part of his campaign 'Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Payanam' ('Stalin's Journey towards Dawn'), Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The DMK will surely score a big win when I witness the huge welcome. Our leader MK Stalin will surely take the oath as the Chief Minister. It is time to send the rulers home. People should teach a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections, similar to how they did during the parliamentary elections in 2019."

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin came to Thirukkuvalai around 5 pm. He arrived in his car standing and waving to thousands of DMK cadres. He went to late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's ancestral house, now known as Muthuvelar Noolagam-Anjugam Padipagam and Annai Anjugam Foundation.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was given a 'Poorna Kumbam' at Shri Angala Parameswari Temple near M Karunanidhi's residence. He addressed the press briefly before heading to the dais set up outside the house.

Speaking to the press, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "People want a change of power. The state is losing its rights. When we try to bring it to the notice of the people, they are threatening to arrest us. The Chief Minister is also visiting districts and addressing the people in the name of official inspections."

Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the party high command would reveal later which constituency he is going to contest and the number of seats to be shared among the coalition parties in the upcoming elections.

The police had deployed hundreds of personnel in Thirukkuvalai. They had rejected permission for the campaign and had warned that Udhayanidhi Stalin would be arrested. When he began the campaign from Thirukkuvalai, police intervened and arrested him.

Around a hundred cadres including district functionaries of the DMK were arrested along with him. They were taken to a private wedding hall and detained till evening.

Chaos ensued while police were trying to arrest the youth wing leader. DMK party cadres raised slogans against the arrest and scuffled with the police. Udhayanidhi Stalin and his supporters were released within an hour at around 6.30 pm. After the release, he continued his campaigns at Thalaignayiru, Kallimedu and Vedaranyam.

DMK condemns arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday condemned the arrest of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin by Nagapattinam district police on Friday at Thirukkuvalai, from where he supposed to kickstart his “100 days” election campaign tour.

In a press release, he said, “Udhayanidhi Stalin has been arrested to crush the campaign tour.” He said the state government should grant permission to carry out the campaign tour. Duraimurugan added that the campaign tour will be taken out even if the police and government denied permission for it.

