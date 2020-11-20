STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi to kick-start campaign from Karunanidhi’s birthplace

A report which appeared in Express dated November 4 mentioned that the tour would be on the lines of DMK chief MK Stalin’s ‘Namakku Naame’ campaign, attracting young voters.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will commence his campaign tour, tentatively titled “Thamizhagam Meetpom,” on Friday from Thirukkuvalai, the birthplace of his grandfather and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. A report which appeared in Express dated November 4 mentioned that the tour would be on the lines of DMK chief MK Stalin’s ‘Namakku Naame’ campaign, attracting young voters.

According to sources, Udhayanidhi will begin his tour from his ancestral home at Thirukkuvalai. Initially, he will travel through Ettukudi and other small villages in Keelvelur Assembly constituency and reach Velankanni. En route, he will be addressing people at three points.

Udhayanidhi will then tour Nagappattinam district on Saturday and Sunday. After covering all the Assembly constituencies in the district, he will move to Thanjavur district on Monday. He has been scheduled to attend six programmes on the way, including a meeting with Hindu, Christian and Muslim priests, which will take place at Thilagar Thidal, Thanjavur town on Monday evening.

He will also meet traders at Sangam Hotel, Thanjavur. On Tuesday, he will attend around 10 programmes. On Wednesday, he will meet fishermen of Sedhubahav Chathiram at Senthalai Vayal village near Peravurani and coconut farmers of Ottankadu near Peravurani, affected by cyclone Gaja. Later, he will enter Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district and end his first phase of his tour here.

MP condemns Union Minister’s reply in Hindi 
Madurai: MP Su Venkatesan condemned a reply letter he got in Hindi from a Union Minister and sought a translated version of the letter in English. In a letter to the Central Ministry of State for Home Affairs, Venkatesan urged to ensure that the officials from the Centre respond to the letters of the MPs from non-Hindi speaking States in English as per the existing practice. The Ministry had replied in Hindi to Venkatesan’s letter demanding exam centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the recruitment of CRPF paramedical staff. The MP said the government should honour the assurances given by Jawaharlal Nehru, who had assured that Hindi would not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK M Karunanidhi
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp