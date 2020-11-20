Udhayanidhi to kick-start campaign from Karunanidhi’s birthplace

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will commence his campaign tour, tentatively titled “Thamizhagam Meetpom,” on Friday from Thirukkuvalai, the birthplace of his grandfather and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. A report which appeared in Express dated November 4 mentioned that the tour would be on the lines of DMK chief MK Stalin’s ‘Namakku Naame’ campaign, attracting young voters.

According to sources, Udhayanidhi will begin his tour from his ancestral home at Thirukkuvalai. Initially, he will travel through Ettukudi and other small villages in Keelvelur Assembly constituency and reach Velankanni. En route, he will be addressing people at three points.

Udhayanidhi will then tour Nagappattinam district on Saturday and Sunday. After covering all the Assembly constituencies in the district, he will move to Thanjavur district on Monday. He has been scheduled to attend six programmes on the way, including a meeting with Hindu, Christian and Muslim priests, which will take place at Thilagar Thidal, Thanjavur town on Monday evening.

He will also meet traders at Sangam Hotel, Thanjavur. On Tuesday, he will attend around 10 programmes. On Wednesday, he will meet fishermen of Sedhubahav Chathiram at Senthalai Vayal village near Peravurani and coconut farmers of Ottankadu near Peravurani, affected by cyclone Gaja. Later, he will enter Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district and end his first phase of his tour here.

MP condemns Union Minister’s reply in Hindi

Madurai: MP Su Venkatesan condemned a reply letter he got in Hindi from a Union Minister and sought a translated version of the letter in English. In a letter to the Central Ministry of State for Home Affairs, Venkatesan urged to ensure that the officials from the Centre respond to the letters of the MPs from non-Hindi speaking States in English as per the existing practice. The Ministry had replied in Hindi to Venkatesan’s letter demanding exam centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the recruitment of CRPF paramedical staff. The MP said the government should honour the assurances given by Jawaharlal Nehru, who had assured that Hindi would not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states.