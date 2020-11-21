AIADMK to focus on youth in key elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen the party top-to-bottom ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Friday stressed on the need to strengthen booth-level committees.

For the first time, each booth committee will have 25 women roped in to focus on women voters. An equal number of young men will also figure in the committee to bring focus on young voters. The decisions were announced in an address made to the newly-appointed district secretaries, ministers and zonal in-charges of the AIADMK on Friday.

The youngsters will go around telling the public about the welfare schemes launched by the AIADMK government, apart from the major achievements. There are around 70,000 booths in the State and this is to ensure no one misses the polling booth on the day of election and also to ensure that all their names are included in the rolls.

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, Deputy Coordinators KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, and Pollachi V Jayaraman also spoke at the meeting which lasted for over two hours. Palaniswami spoke for about 45 minutes. He concentrated mainly on the achievements of the government and referred to the party’s poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said ups and downs for a political party is quite common and for that reason, the AIADMK did not lose heart.

He said there was no anti-incumbency mood in the State because of the numerous welfare schemes and the government’s efficient handling of the Corona crisis. Panneerselvam, in his 25-minute speech, elaborated on strengthening the party at the grassroots level.