STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK to focus on youth in key elections

For the first time, each booth committee will have 25 women roped in to focus on women voters.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arriving at the AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai ahead of the party meeting to discuss poll strategies on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen the party top-to-bottom ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Friday stressed on the need to strengthen booth-level committees.

For the first time, each booth committee will have 25 women roped in to focus on women voters. An equal number of young men will also figure in the committee to bring focus on young voters. The decisions were announced in an address made to the newly-appointed district secretaries, ministers and zonal in-charges of the AIADMK on Friday.

The youngsters will go around telling the public about the welfare schemes launched by the AIADMK government, apart from the major achievements. There are around 70,000 booths in the State and this is to ensure no one misses the polling booth on the day of election and also to ensure that all their names are included in the rolls.     

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, Deputy Coordinators KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, and Pollachi V Jayaraman also spoke at the meeting which lasted for over two hours. Palaniswami spoke for about 45 minutes. He concentrated mainly on the achievements of the government and referred to the party’s poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.  He said ups and downs for a political party is quite common and for that reason, the AIADMK did not lose heart.

He said there was no anti-incumbency mood in the State because of the numerous welfare schemes and the government’s efficient handling of the Corona crisis. Panneerselvam, in his 25-minute speech, elaborated on strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp