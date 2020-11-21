DMK disrespected MLA Aladi Aruna, alleges BJP chief

By Express News Service

ERODE: BJP state president L Murugan on Friday referred to the hospitalisation of DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna and accused the Dravidian party of disrespecting women.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in Erode, he sought to know how the opposition party would take care of people when it “disgraced women.” “In a recent incident, the MLA was forced to prostrate before some party functionaries and apologise.

Neither the DMK took action nor its chief MK Stalin condemned the incident,” he said. Paying a visit to Chennimalai Murugan Temple in the district, Murugan said ‘Kanda Sasti Kavasam’ was first chanted by a staunch devotee, Baladevarayar, in the temple.

The saffron party leader also distributed a booklet titled ‘Desiyam Kakka, Tamilagam Kakka’ (To save the nation and to save Tamil Nadu) to public.