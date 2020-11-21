DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna shifted to Chennai

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alangulam MLA and former minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna, undergoing treatment at Shifa Hospital, was shifted to a hospital in Chennai by air from Thoothukudi airport on Friday.

Hospital sources said that the DMK Medical Wing secretary, who was found unconscious on Thursday morning, was shifted to Apollo Hospital, where her husband, Balaji, is working.

“Following our treatment, she regained consciousness and was able to meet party functionaries. However, she was unable to walk effortlessly. Since her house is in Chennai, her family members wanted us to shift her to a hospital in Chennai,” they said.

Poongothai was taken in an ambulance till Thoothukudi airport. Party sources had claimed that she had taken sleeping pills in excess after she was abused by her party functionaries during a booth committee meeting in Kadayam on Wednesday evening.