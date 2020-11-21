STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna shifted to Chennai

Alangulam MLA and former minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna, undergoing treatment at Shifa Hospital, was shifted to a hospital in Chennai by air from Thoothukudi airport on Friday. 

Published: 21st November 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

President of the DMK doctors' wing Poongothai Aladi Aruna with DMK president MK Stalin and other party leaders (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alangulam MLA and former minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna, undergoing treatment at Shifa Hospital, was shifted to a hospital in Chennai by air from Thoothukudi airport on Friday. 

Hospital sources said that the DMK Medical Wing secretary, who was found unconscious on Thursday morning, was shifted to Apollo Hospital, where her husband, Balaji, is working.

“Following our treatment, she regained consciousness and was able to meet party functionaries. However, she was unable to walk effortlessly. Since her house is in Chennai, her family members wanted us to shift her to a hospital in Chennai,” they said. 

Poongothai was taken in an ambulance till Thoothukudi airport. Party sources had claimed that she had taken sleeping pills in excess after she was abused by her party functionaries during a booth committee meeting in Kadayam on Wednesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poongothai Aladi Aruna Chennai
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp