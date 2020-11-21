STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt school student’s dreams get wings as Minister sponsors fees

Marimuthu of Arasu Colony in Vangal Kuppichipalayam was a beneficiary of the government’s 7.5 per cent quota for medical aspirants.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:04 AM

Minister MR Vijayabhaskar handing over the first term’s college fee of `20,000 to Marimuthu and his parents in Karur on Friday | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: In a moving gesture, Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Friday came forward to bear the expenses of a government school student who got admission in the Karur Government Medical College.

Marimuthu of Arasu Colony in Vangal Kuppichipalayam was a beneficiary of the government’s 7.5 per cent quota for medical aspirants. Though he secured admission, he was unable to join the course as he could not afford the fees. Minister MRVijayabhaskar came to know about his plight and extended help.

On Friday, Vijayabhaskar called the boy and his parents to his office and informed them that he would sponsor the boy’s education. Also, he handed over a sum of  Rs 20,000 towards the first year’s term fee to the boy.  

Son of an ice cream vendor, 18-year-old Marimuthu studied at the Vangal government higher secondary school in Vangal and scored 933 marks in Class 12. He secured 297 marks in NEET exams. Marimuthu said, “I come from a very poor family.

 After crossing a lot of hurdles, I was able to  clear NEET but we could not afford the fees. Then we received a call from the minister and he said that he will  take care of my entire college fee for the next five years.”

Ten quota beneficiaries
Thanjavur: Ten students selected for MBBS through the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students joined the Thanjavur Medical College on Friday. The students were felicitated by Dr. S Marududurai, Dean of the college and Dr N Arumugam, Vice-Principal.

Health Mininster gives Rs 50K each to 11 medicos 
Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar congratulated the government school students from Pudukkottai who secured MBBS and BDS seats. Eleven students from the district were present at the function held in the Pudukkottai Collectorate on Friday. The Minister handed over Rs 50,000 to each student for their college fees from his trust. 

TAGS
MR Vijayabhaskar
