Release Rs 1,254 crore grants immediately, Minister Velumani urges centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani on Friday requested Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar to release immediately grants totalling Rs 1254.38 crore to Tamil Nadu.

While speaking with the Union Minister through video-conference about arrangements being made for the celebrations of Awaas Diwas Day, Velumani requested Tomar to release basic grants of Rs 548.76 crore and performance grant of Rs 705.62 crore due to the rural local bodies of nine districts.

Velumani also told the Tomar that the State had made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations of Awaas Diwas Day on Friday. “Tamil Nadu is providing Rs 50,000 for concrete roofing in addition to the unit cost of Rs 1,20,000,” the Minister said, adding that out of the 5,27,552 houses proposed for construction, 2,65,029 have been completed.

The Minister said 1,26,446, beneficiaries are yet to be sanctioned as they were not willing to construct the house.“At present, a total of 2,96,000 households are in permanent waiting list, while 9,11,402 households have been identified and uploaded in Awaas plus,” said Velumani.

Velulami said the State would complete the construction of all houses in a phased manner and the Prime Minister’s housing for all scheme would be successfully implemented before 2022.