Will hold inquiry after Poongothai recovers: RS Bharathi

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said that an inquiry would be conducted into the alleged suicide attempt of MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna after she recovers. 

Published: 21st November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

RS Bharathi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said that an inquiry would be conducted into the alleged suicide attempt of MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna after she recovers. 

Bharathi was in Tenkasi for the inauguration of the party office of the North District unit. Meanwhile, political pundits said that the rift between DMK’s South district secretary Sivapadmanathan and Poongothai widened further after the alleged suicide attempt over some intra-party issues. 

“Sivapadmanathan who was once silenced by the former Law Minister Aladi Aruna is now in Stalin’s good books. Poongothai, who is a supporter of Kanimozhi, does not like her brother Ezhilvanan entering politics, but Sivapadmanathan is giving more importance to Ezhilvanan in the district unit,” they said. 

