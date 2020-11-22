After tigress’ death, two male cubs rescued

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a tigress was found dead, forest officials rescued her two tiger cubs from Singara Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Speaking to TNIE, MTR’s Field Director KK Kaushal said that the animal’s carcass was found by the forest staff on Friday evening and the autopsy was scheduled for Saturday as it was already dusk.

“When officials revisited the spot on Saturday morning, they found two male cubs crying near bushes in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, MTR’s wildlife veterinarian Rajesh Kumar conducted the tigress’ postmortem examination in the presence of representatives from non-governmental organisations.

After initial examinations, Kaushal ruled out the possibility of the animal being poisoned. A top official, however, said that they would know the exact reason after the lab results are out.