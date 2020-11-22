STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After tigress’ death, two male cubs rescued

“When officials revisited the spot on Saturday morning, they found two male cubs crying near bushes in the area,” he said. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

MTR field director KK Kaushal holding one of the rescued male tiger cubs on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a tigress was found dead, forest officials rescued her two tiger cubs from Singara Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). 

Speaking to TNIE, MTR’s Field Director KK Kaushal said that the animal’s carcass was found by the forest staff on Friday evening and the autopsy was scheduled for Saturday as it was already dusk.

“When officials revisited the spot on Saturday morning, they found two male cubs crying near bushes in the area,” he said. 

Meanwhile, MTR’s wildlife veterinarian Rajesh Kumar conducted the tigress’ postmortem examination in the presence of representatives from non-governmental organisations.

After initial examinations, Kaushal ruled out the possibility of the animal being poisoned. A top official, however, said that they would know the exact reason after the lab results are out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve tiger
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp