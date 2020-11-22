Army man killed in Ladakh mishap laid to rest in Thoothukudi village 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: K Karupasamy, the 34-year-old army man killed in a mishap in Ladakh, was laid to rest at his native village of South Thittangulam near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

Karupasamy died while on duty on November 19. He is survived by his wife Damayandhi and their children Kanya (7), Vaishnavi (5) and Pradeep Raj (1).

The Nayak-rank personnel had been in the Indian army for 14 years and had left for Kashmir in February after two months on vacation. His body was flown to Madurai from Delhi, and taken to his village by road on Sunday. His death had plunged the village in grief.

After Damayandhi, his relatives, villagers, senior army officials and ex-servicemen paid homage, his body was taken to the burial ground in a funeral procession.

Senior CPI leader Nallakannu and state secretary Mutharasan were among those to pay homage.

At the burial ground, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju, district collector K Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar paid their respects.

Karupasamy was laid to rest with state honours as army personnel fired 24 bullets in the air.

arlier, minister Kadambur C Raju gave a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to his family while Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi took up the educational expenses of his children and gave the family Rs 2 lakh.