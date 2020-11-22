Cyclonic storm likely to cross central Tamil Nadu on November 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cyclonic storm is likely to cross Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around Wednesday (Nov 25) bringing extreme or heavy rainfall to most parts of the state, except the western region. The rainfall is expected to begin in Central Tamil Nadu from Monday and intensify and spread in the subsequent days to parts of northern and southern regions. The rains are expected to last till Thursday.

An advisory bulletin issued by the Met department on Sunday said that a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic

storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around Wednesday.

The met department has predicted 'extremely very heavy rainfall' on Tuesday (Nov 24) for these districts in the Cauvery delta region - Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur districts and Karaikal area. On the same day, 'heavy to very heavy rain' is predicted for most of the northern region, including Chennai, Puducherry and for Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts in the South.

For Wednesday, 'extremely very heavy rain' is likely to occur at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur districts and Puducherry & Karaikal area. For other northern districts, including Chennai and Vellore, the met department has predicted 'heavy to very heavy rain'.

Sea conditions would be rough and wind speed is likely to gradually increase from Sunday onwards, "gusting 100 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around the region of landfall on November 25," said the advisory bulletin.

Fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea and local authorities said they have also advised fishermen who have already set out for fishing to return.