STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deterred by prolonged schedule, many opt out of November CA exams

Many candidates ‘opted out’ of the November 2020 CA exams, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many candidates ‘opted out’ of the November 2020 CA exams, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exams, which started on Saturday, will go on for 18 days. The prolonged schedule of the exams in the middle of the pandemic has left many aspirants scared. These students have chosen to appear in the additional attempts in January or May. 

While Express could not reach the Southern regional wing of the ICAI for comments, the ‘opt-out’ option was announced only on Thursday after repeated requests from candidates. Students could opt out if they were sick or concerned about their safety.

The fees paid for the exam will however be transferred for their next attempt. Many students said an 18-day exam timetable amid the pandemic put them at severe risk. “I did not want to take chances. There was a lot of confusion and the exam centre seemed unprepared when I visited it.

So I opted out,” said a student, who was slotted to write the exam at a centre in Saligramam. There was a lack of clarity ahead of the exam due to a series of announcements issued by the institute, some of which were first announced on social media before publication on the official website.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CA exams
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp