EPS appeals for four industrial parks to be set up in TN for textiles, pharma

Palaniswami handed over three letters in this regard to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handing over various demands of the State to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has requested for Centre’s help in setting up four industrial parks in the State -- two mega textiles parks in Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar, a bulk drugs park and medical devices park near Chennai. Palaniswami handed over three letters in this regard to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. 

Tamil Nadu, being a leading player in the textiles sector, is willing to take up the Centre’s offer to set up industrial parks in partnership with the State governments across the country, he said in the letter. On the medical parks, Palaniswami informed the Centre that industrial partners and investors were already showing a keen interest in such an infrastructure. Necessary proposals have been sent to the Department of Pharmaceuticals for approval.

