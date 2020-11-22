STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly Rs 25 lakh worth products lost in Madurai textile godown fire

The fire broken out in the second floor, where ready-made clothes and materials were kept.

Fire engine, Fire station

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. (Representational Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A fire broke out in a textile godown near Vilakuthoon junction on Sunday morning gutting nearly Rs 25 lakh worth goods in Madurai.

According to sources, a watchman from the area spotted smoke coming from the building at around 4.15 am. He then alerted the Vilakuthoon police who immediately relayed the information to the fire and rescue services department.

Five fire tenders reached the spot within 30 minutes and with the help provided by seven water lorries of the corporation, fire fighters doused the flame by 8.30 am.

The sources said that the godown, which belonged to one Jayaraman, had been rented by 33-year-old M Faizar Ahamed, who runs textile shops. The fire broken out in the second floor, where ready-made clothes and materials were kept. It later spread to the first floor where the shop’s office is placed.

The ground floor and the nearby shops were unaffected, sources added. Since the godown was closed at 10.00 pm on Saturday night there were no casualties.

Preliminary inquiry with the shop owner revealed that nearly Rs 25 lakh worth goods were lost in the fire. 

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Therkuvasal police will register a case.
 

