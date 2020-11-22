Reservation has created differences among sections of society: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Reservation in higher education has created differences among different sections of the society,” the Madras High Court has said. Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana made the observation while ordering the issuance of an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate to an MBBS graduate to pursue post graduation.

“Reservation in higher education has become a serious issue now. Knowledgeable and deserving students are not able to avail educational opportunities. However, students who could not make it to the merit but belong to the reserved category, enjoy them. Due to this, many students are unable to chase their dreams and succeed,” the judge observed.

The court added: “No doubt, it is true that the oppressed should be given an opportunity for upliftment, without any compromise in the quality of higher education. Similarly, those from the forward community who are financially backward too, should not be denied their due place on account of the reservation, which is precisely the objective of introducing an EWS quota.” RS Poorvi, an MBBS graduate, had applied for the certificate to secure a seat in the post graduate medical course under the 10 per cent EWS quota, in 2019.

However, the Egmore Tehsildar had rejected her application saying she was ineligible to get the certificate. Challenging the rejection order, Poorvi had moved the High Court, in the present plea. Allowing her plea, the court also observed that the petitioner should have been issued the certificate as she had satisfied all the criteria required to avail the quota. The court then set aside the rejection order of the Tehsildar and directed issuance of the certificate to the petitioner.

Reading between lines

