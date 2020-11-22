Tiruchy: Buried in debt, farmer, mother end life

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Debt claimed lives of a farmer and his mother in Thiruvanaikovil. Ramesh Babu (45), a banana farmer, and his mother Chellammal (65), died by consuming pesticide at their house on Sunday.

On information, Srirangam police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. According to the victim’s relatives, the mother-son duo had been cultivating banana for the last two years. Cyclone Gaja in 2018 had ravaged their 10-acre plantation, leaving them in huge debts.

Despite this, they tried their luck, but fall in market prices due to the pandemic, further pushed them into financial crisis. However, they leased a small area agricultural works in the current season. Unfortunately, they were not able to make up the losses.

Piling debts and consecutive failures forced them to end their lives, it is said. Ramesh had left his his one-year-old child and wife at his father-in-law’s house during Deepavali. On Sunday, he and his mother died by suicide. Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts can avail counselling through the Tamil Nadu health department helpline ‘104’ or Sneha’s helpline at ‘044-24640050’.