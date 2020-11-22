Unlock 6.0: Tamil Nadu allows cultural events with 200 participants from November 25

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed cultural events/functions from November 25 with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons by following the Standard Operating Procedures. However, the government has clarified that all social/political/entertainment/academic and religious congregations will remain prohibited until further orders.

The G.O. issued in this regard said the cultural events/functions happening in closed spaces will be allowed with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity and with a ceiling of 200 persons. Similarly, the events happening in open spaces should not have more than 200 persons.

Recently, the government withdrew the order allowing religious congregations, all social/ political/ cultural/ academic and other functions with a maximum of 100 persons from November 16 in view of the festive season to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Now, representations have been received from various sections of the society to grant permission for conducting cultural events. So, considering these requests and on account of the annual Music Festival

in December, the government has allowed cultural events/functions from November 25.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing and with a provision of thermal scanning, use of hand wash or sanitizer and strict adherence to the SOPs should be mandatorily followed for these functions.

Further, prior permission for conducting such functions should be obtained from the Commissioner of Police in respect of Chennai district and from the District Collector in respect of other districts.