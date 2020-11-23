Ahead of Cyclone Nivar, nine NDRF teams deployed in TN, Puducherry for rescue operations

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams of rescue personnel in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar.

According to Rekha Nambiyar, commandant of the NDRF unit in Arakkonam, “We have sent out nine teams, six for Tamil Nadu and three for Puducherry for rescue operations in view of the Nivar cyclone.”

A depository of special appliances, including inflated boats, for rescue work has also been kept ready to be pressed into service during emergencies, she said on Monday.

The teams dispatched for Tamil Nadu are being deployed in Cuddalore and Chidambaram as per the request made by the Tamil Nadu government.

“The six teams sent out for Tamil Nadu have been deployed in Cuddalore and Chidambaram while the remaining three are placed at Puducherry and Karaikal,” explained Rajan Balu, deputy commandant of NDRF.

All the nine teams together have a strength of 180 personnel. Apart from these, other teams are being kept on alert mode to respond to eventualities during the landfall of the cyclone. Three teams are already positioned in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) has also deployed rescue personnel at key points in the state.

G Sathyanarayanan, deputy director (DD) of north western region of TNFRS based at Vellore, said that personnel have been stationed at Mahabalipuram, Cheyyur and Chengalpattu which fall under the north western region to meet any eventuality.

“TNFRS personnel have been positioned at key points like Mahabalipuram, Cheyyur and Chengalpattu. The teams are headed by an assistant district fire officer,” he said.

Station fire officers, leading fire men and fire men are also part of the teams.

They are equipped with special appliances including life buoys, life jackets, power saws, nylon ropes, search lights, Aska lights and boats for rescue work, he noted.