Casteist remark: DMK leader Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan tenders apology

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK Tiruchy North District Secretary Kaduvetti Thiyagarajan has tendered an unconditional apology after an audio clip purported to be that of him speaking ill of a community went viral recently. 

On Sunday, he convened a meeting with members of Vellalar community and expressed regret. Last week, police registered a case against him for passing remarks against the community.

On Saturday, AIADMK supporters staged protests across the district demanding Thiyagarajan’s arrest.

Even as police inquiry was underway, Thiyagarajan tendered an apology to the community leaders and sought their support. 

Speaking to media, Thiyagarajan said, “Although the audio is not mine, I offer unconditional apology as my name has been dragged into it. I have lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police.” 

Following his apology, the community representatives said, “ While the genuinity of the audio is yet to be ascertained, we believe it was his voice. We accept his apology and appeal to public not to make this a controversy. All community people need to work together to progress.” 

New audio leaked

Meanwhile, an audio of Thiyagarajan making vulgar remarks against a woman for providing a different statement to the police than instructed regarding a case did the rounds on social media on Sunday. While audio’s genuinity is yet to be ascertained, he dismissed it as an attempt to malign his reputation.

