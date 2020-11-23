Cyclone Nivar: ‘Reduce coconut trees’ crown weight’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Agriculture Department on Sunday issued an advisory for coconut growers in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, since Cyclone Nivar is expected to strike these parts within a few days.

Recalling that during cyclone Gaja, over 60 lakh coconut trees had fallen in the State, the advisory stated,

“Matured coconuts and those about to mature must be harvested before cyclone makes landfall. The heavy fronds in the lower whorl have to be cut and removed. By doing this, the crown weight gets reduced and allows the cyclone wind to pass through the coconut crown freely without causing any damage.”

The advisory also added that wherever possible, soil should be heaped around the bole for providing additional stability to standing trees.

Besides, irrigation and manuring of trees have to be temporarily suspended for allowing roots to hold soil firmly. Also, arrangements should be made to insure crops and coconut trees before the cyclone.