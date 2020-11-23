Declare government holiday for Thaipoosam, demands BJP

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said BJP would make Tamil Nadu the number one state in the country if voted to power.

Speaking at a Vel Yatra, Narayan said BJP cadre were up in arms against DMK for the latter’s alleged “anti-Hindu” stand.

Speaking at the procession, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief L Murugan demanded that the State government declare government holiday for Thaipoosam. Murugan accused DMK of helping Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel on legal front.

Former IPS officer and State Deputy President Annamalai said Coimbatore would be the fort of BJP in 2021 Assembly election.

The procession commenced from Maruthamalai Murugan Temple. The temple priests gave Poorna Kumbham respect to Narayan and Murugan after a special Vel Pooja.